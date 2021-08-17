As she prepares to release her next album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz has just made her U.S. late night television debut on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon by performing one of the songs off the forthcoming project, “Woman.”

After taking the UK by storm, Little Simz has her eyes on the states as she strings together a rhythmic and smooth performance on Jimmy Fallon. Supported by an all-woman ensemble, she takes Fallon to the gala as she croons and raps over a live band.

When discussing the song, Little Simz said that she made it to empower and celebrate women.

“I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that! It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.”

Her next album comes with features from Obongjayar and the aforementioned Cleo Sol . Simz also discussed the process of making Sometimes I Might Be Introvert with DIY Mag, and she explained how she valued the opinions of the people around her when putting the album together.

“I need people around me who tell the honest truth about something,” she nods. “Whether they think it can be better or there’s somebody to tell me I’m doing too much. That’s really important to have as well as the trust I have within myself.”

While we wait for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which is due out September 3, watch Little Simz perform “Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon up top.