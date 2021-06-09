South London singer, songwriter and rapper Ling Hussle is back with her new project, Still Here.

Boasting 17 brand new tracks, she provides us with a diverse listen, full of vibrant, smooth and catchy R&B with a heavy dose of trap thrown in for good measure. Still Here, which is the follow-up to last year’s widely-loved Spirit Soul mixtape, sees Hussle shine with the intentional decision to not have any guest features. Production on the tape is helmed primarily by Yves, Vianey OJ and Caze Beats, each soundscape complementing the artist’s swag and charisma on wax.

Throughout the project, especially on highlights like “Conflicted” and “Blessed”, you’ll find a mix of UK and US musical influences, which makes for a captivating body of work that will satisfy rap and R&B heads alike.