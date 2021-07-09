Lil Wayne is, in fact, not married.

The New Orleans rapper cleared up the rumors in an Instagram Live session with Nicki Minaj. “The other day, it was some tweets going on, and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ and I texted you and I was like, ‘Oh, Congratulations. I can tell you’ve been in a good mood’. And I said, ‘Congratulations,’ because I thought you had gotten married,” Nicki said.

Weezy explained that he was talking about something else entirely. “I’m so glad you asked me that. I did not get married,” he replied. “I said ‘The Carters,’ and girl, that’s my damn sons, that’s my sons’ little name of their little group.”