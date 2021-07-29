After getting an expensive pink diamond implanted in his forehead, Lil Uzi Vert has his sights set on his next absurd purchase.

This past Thursday, Uzi revealed that he was in the process of securing the ownership of WASP-127b, a giant planet almost twice the mass of Jupiter. The revelation came shortly after singer Grimes alerted fans to the transaction on Twitter, writing, “Apparently Uzi owns this planet. Heads up.” She later clarified that the paperwork on the planet ownership was not finalized just yet. “Documentation almost complete for @LilUziVert to legally claim WASP-127b – this is huge! First human to legally own a planet,” she wrote.

Throughout his career, Lil Uzi Vert has been infatuated with outer space and alien life. The trailer for his album Eternal Atake depicts the rapper being abducted by a UFO and chilling with his new alien friends in another galaxy. And he’s dedicated a lot of his music to drawing parallels between aliens and himself. Of course, Uzi’s extraterrestrial obsession is not what’s in question here. He has a history of exaggerating his purchases (it still hasn’t been confirmed if that pink diamond actually cost him $24 million). And there are a lot of things to unpack here. Who is he buying the planet from? How much will this purchase set him back? What is the legal procedure for buying a planet? And that’s only scratching the surface.

With all this in the back of our minds, we took a deep dive into the world of planetary leasing to find out just how plausible this story is.