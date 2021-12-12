Lil Nas X and Coldplay have pulled out of the U.K.’s annual Jingle Bell Ball after members of their respective teams tested positive for COVID-19.

Captial FM, which hosts the weekend concert festival, took to Twitter on Saturday to break the news. “Sadly we have to announce that Coldplay and Lil Nas X have had to pull out of performing at this weekend’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard,” Capital’s statement read. “Both acts have had members of their teams test positive for Covid-19 and therefore are not able to perform.”

“We’d like to wish the very best and a speedy recovery to Coldplay, Lil Nas X and their teams,” the statement continued. “Of course, everyone at Capital is absolutely gutted, but the show must go on…”

Captial confirmed that Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran will play extended sets, with ArrDee and Tom Grennan added to the lineup in place of Nas and Coldplay at the London event. Capital’s 2021 Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will take place at The O2 in London on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12.

The announcement arrives just days after Doja Cat announced that she will no longer be appearing at Boston and New York City’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows after members of her team tested positive for COVID.

“For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won’t be able to perform at iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there.”