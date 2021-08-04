After talking a bit about in his recent Billboard cover story, Lil Baby opened up further about what happened when he was arrested in Paris last month.

“I know what happened now that I done thought about it,” Baby said during a recent Icebox appearance. “I got locked up like, Thursday night and I had a show Saturday. I’m like, if I don’t get out Friday, I’m gonna get out Monday. I ain’t tryin’ to miss my show on Saturday.”

Baby also said that everyone started reaching out to him to see if he was okay when it happened. He wasn’t, but he later revealed that it was a lesson learned.

“I’m talking, the whole world’s texting, DMing me,” he explained. “I know y’all see me going to jail, they like, ‘You good?’ Like nah n*gga, I’m not good! I went to jail a lot of times, right? But they speak English.”