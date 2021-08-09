Bad Boy Entertainment producer Chucky Thompson, who was a member of the label’s Hitmen team of producers, has passed away.

Tamar Juda, a rep for Chucky Thompson, confirmed his passing in a statement shared with Complex. “It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson,” the statement read. “To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”

Best known for his work with the likes of the Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Nas, and Mary J. Blige among others, Thompson’s death was first reported by frequent collaborator Yung Guru. An official cause of death hasn’t been revealed, though sources tell AllHipHop that COVID-19 played a role in his death.

“There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever,” Guru wrote in a post on Instagram. “You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one. You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother.”

Frederick Lee Drakeford, who is better known as soul and R&B singer Big Bub, also shared a tribute to the late producer on his Instagram.

“We made history together,” he wrote. “You was a anointed producer.We talked almost every other day. My brother from “DC.” Your contribution to the music industry will live forever… FAREWELL KING CHUCKI THOMPSON.”

Diddy, who worked extensively with Chucky Thompson, shared a simple “Rest in peace” message dedicated to Thompson on his Instagram Story.