Lady Gaga’s personal dog walker was shot multiple times in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, with two of the singer’s French bulldogs stolen in the attack.

TMZ reports that Gaga’s dogs were targeted by one thief or multiple thieves, and law enforcement sources say Gaga is offering $500,000 for her pets’ return. The Daily Mail says Ryan Fischer is the singer/actress’ dog walker and that he was out with three of her pups in West Hollywood at around 10 p.m. When police arrived at the scene Fischer was still conscious, although he has since been transported to hospital in “grave” condition, according to sources close to the situation.

One of the three dogs Fischer was walking reportedly briefly escaped, but was recovered by authorities. The attack comes as Gaga has been in Rome, and sources say she is understandably very upset about the situation. Law enforcement is investigating the incident and looking into whether Gaga’s dogs were a specific target or if the thieves had been just targeting French bulldogs.

The two that were stolen are named Koji and Gustav, and TMZ reports an email address—kojiandgustav@gmail.com—has been set up in order for the $500,000 reward to be retrieved.

Lady Gaga has yet to publicly comment on the incident, but she’s always been quick to share her love of her dogs on social media.