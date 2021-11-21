Kodak Black has never been quiet about his admiration for former President Donald Trump, but in case you haven’t noticed, his latest tweet makes things pretty clear.

The Florida MC took to Twitter on Saturday—in a now viral tweet—to share his thoughts on Trump, writing “Bring Trump back” to his 3.8 million followers.

His latest comment comes months after Trump granted him clemency during his final day in office following a 2019 arrest and 46-month sentence, at which point he announced he was full-blown MAGA.

“I’m a real one, Trump a real one,” Kodak told TMZ earlier this year, boasting an autographed MAGA cap. “We Geminis. His birthday’s two days after mine. Pops, you know Pops, my lawyer [Bradford Cohen], I call him Pops like my daddy, know what I’m sayin’. He know Trump like that, so it’s like, Trump know what’s up.”

As recently as October, Black—who has also just addressed concerns about him touching his mother’s butt in a viral video—explained that he wanted to rep Trump a little more in an interview with internet personality DJ Akademiks.

“I would come through for that boy. I’m embedded,” he said. “I wanna wash his hand. He looked out for me greatly. I wanna pull through for that boy. Trump, who you got pressure with?”