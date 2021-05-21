Toronto rapper KILLY dropped a new single and music video, “RICK BOOTS,” today.

The track sees the MC continue his hot streak, attempting to exorcise his demons over a glitchy, melodramatic beat by FREAKEY!, OMAR GUETFA, and A.D. He reaches a higher octave in the hook, belting, “I can’t, I can’t/Keep these voices out my head/Just try to see shit through my lens/They turnt they back left me for dead.”

In the accompanying music video, directed by Dave Tim, KILLY performs the song in moody, contrasting day and night settings while flanked by his crew. As per usual, the rapper rocks Arc’teryx parkas, flower print shirts, and his custom Gengar chain throughout the visuals.

It’s the latest track from his upcoming project KILLSTREAK 2. Earlier this year, KILLY also dropped “PYRO” and the WondaGurl-produced “TRUST NOBODY,” both of which will appear on the tape.

KILLY also just announced a European tour for Fall 2021, kicking it off September 17 in Madrid, Spain and wrapping up October 12 in Hamburg, Germany. He tells us even more surprises are on the way.