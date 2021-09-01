A Lil Nas X and Kid Cudi collab might one day be in the works.

On Wednesday, Lil Nas X revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated studio album Montero, and while many were excited to see the project’s creative cover art and impressive features list, including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Miley Cyrus, others took the opportunity to criticize X’s guest choices.

“Lil Nas X’s album has no black male guest lol. Just women & white men. No agenda tho,” one Twitter user wrote, to which Lil Nas X replied, “maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me,” hinting at the homophobia that exists in the rap world.

Thankfully, Cudi said he’s willing to try and change that. He replied to the tweet saying he would be happy to work with him.

“Nigga ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain,” Cudi said playfully. Cudi also responded to another user who said that he should work with Kevin Abstract as well.

Cudi has always been outspoken about the things that he believes in. Back in July, he responded to haters who were making rude comments about his nails being painted.

While it’s unlikely Cudi ends up on Montero, since it’s due September 17, let’s keep our collective fingers crossed for a collaboration down the line.