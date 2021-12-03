Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande have released their much-anticipated track “Just Look Up,” marking their first collaboration with one another.

The joint record will appear on the soundtrack for Don’t Look Up, a star-studded dark comedy about two astronomers who must warn mankind about an impending cosmic catastrophe. “Just Look Up,” which earned a nod at the 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards, was co-written by Cudi, Grande, Taura Stinson, and composer/film producer Nicholas Britell. The Positions singer teased the track via Instagram this week, sharing its official cover art and a 14-second snippet.

“We knew no bounds/Fell at the speed of sound,” Grande sings. “Ridin’ against all odds but soon against ourselves/You haunted every memory with no goodbyes, no, not for me/Your pride put up the fire in the flames.”

You can stream “Just Look Up” via Apple Music and Spotify below.

In addition to appearing on the Don’t Look Up soundtrack, Cudi and Grande will also star in the film as DJ Chello and Riley Bina, respectively. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will lead the cast, which also includes Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Paul Guilfoyle, Ron Perlman, and Himesh Patel.

Don’t Look Up will hit select theaters on Dec. 10 and will be available to stream via Netflix on Christmas Eve.