Keyshia Cole has dropped off her new song “I Don’t Wanna Be in Love.”

The track is produced by Cole, Ron Fair, Gregory Edwards, and Anthony Bell. It’s also the first piece of music the singer has released through her label Hearts & Stars, a partnership with music distribution company BMG. A video for “I Don’t Wanna Be in Love” is slated to release later this month.

Cole recently went head-to-head with Ashanti for their long-awaited Verzuz battle. The singers’ face-off had been delayed twice after Ashanti got sick with COVID-19, with it ultimately taking place in late January at separate locations due to the virus. Fans were upset when the pair were set to kick off but Cole was exceedingly late, which she later apologized for.

“I want to apologize for not sitting my ass in that seat, because I was there and I should’ve sat down,” she said during an Instagram Live session. “I should’ve just sat in the seat, no matter if I felt like the visual wasn’t clear or they said my music wasn’t gonna be right or whatever it was.” She was apparently experiencing some technical difficulties that delayed her on-camera arrival.

Listen to “I Don’t Wanna Be in Love” at the top.