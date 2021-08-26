Kehlani has shared her debut mixtape Cloud 19 to streaming services for the first time on the day that happens to be the 7th anniversary of the project’s release.

She celebrated the moment on social media.

“Nothing will ever feel like Cloud 19 felt,” she wrote on Twitter. “Signing cd’s and handing them out up and down the street. giving people my first body of work. leading to my first tours. what a special day im EMOTIONAL! happy #CLOUD19 DAY!”

She also shared the artwork and tracklist.

Cloud 19 is heralded as the singer’s breakout project, and she’s come a long way since. Kehlani is gearing up to headline London’s Yam Carnival Music Festival on Aug. 28 and perform at Made in America Festival on Sept. 4 in Philadelphia. Most recently, the Oakland native dropped off her second full-length album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t in May 2020.

Stream Cloud 19 below.