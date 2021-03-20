As much as we love drill at its darkest and cruddiest, there’s still plenty of room for its more playful side. Take rising rappers Keeya Keys and A-MVN, for example, who’ve connected on a bumpy new tune called “Ding Ding”.

Produced by 4PLAY, the bass-heavy offering comes complete with some suitably tongue-in-cheek visuals from Kevin Hudson that follow the pair’s hijinks at a garage, a chicken shop and an off-license. Clearly set on making sure this one lodges itself your brain for good, the pair go back and forth with a non-stop run of quotables like “I’m burst, just took my girlfriend’s purse / ‘Cos the bread’s mine, not hers.”