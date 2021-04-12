Kanye West has filed his response to Kim Kardashian’s divorce proposal, according to TMZ, and is asking for joint custody of their four children, just as Kim also proposed.

The news comes nearly two months after Kim initially filed for divorce on Feb. 19, with neither of them reportedly listing a date of separation on their respective documents. The pair will now likely work out an arrangement to have it approved by the court.

Around the time news of the divorce hit, sources claimed ’Ye’s presidential run was the “final straw,” with a source telling E! News in January that the pair had just been seeing each other “for the sake of the kids but have been living separately.”

Since Kim filed for divorce, her mother Kris Jenner has said she wants both Kim and Kanye to be happy, as well as their four kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

“Well, I think it’s always going to be hard anytime someone—you know, there’s a lot of kids, and Kim and Kanye—and I just, you know, the good thing about our family is we’re there for each other and we’re supportive and we love each other very, very much,” Jenner said during an interview on ther Kyle & Jackie O Show.

Kim herself has been focused on her law studies, while also earning billionaire status, according to Forbes.

’Ye, on the other hand, is set to be the focus of a major documentary team-up between Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, Chike Ozah and TIME Studios, which was acquired by Netflix for upwards of $30 million. We might also be hearing some Yeezy production on Pusha-T’s Daytona follow-up coming this year.