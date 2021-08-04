Justin Bieber has apologized for complimenting disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen.

Earlier this week, the Justice singer took to Instagram to praise Wallen’s 2021 project Dangerous, simply writing: “I love this album.” Fans immediately expressed disappointment in Bieber’s post, as Wallen has faced ongoing criticism over his past use of the n-word.

“I’m so upset that Justin is support Morgan music,” one user wrote. “Everything was going well and he ruined it with that.”



Bieber responded to that comment, writing, “honestly I had no idea he was saying those racist things, I deleted it, I’m sorry.”

Image via Instagram

Bieber went on to delete the Instagram story, and elaborated that he was unaware of Wallen’s history in new Story.

“I had no idea that the guy’s music I posted was recently found saying racist comments,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram story. “As you know I don’t support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea. I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended.”

Bieber also acknowledged past instances in which he made racist jokes. He previously apologized after a video of one such instance emerged in 2014.

Wallen came under fire earlier this year after TMZ published a video in which he used the racial slur. The 28-year-old singer was reportedly returning to his Tennessee home following a night of partying, and was heard shouting, “Hey, take care of this “pussy ass motherf*cker. Take care of this pussy ass n***a.”

The country star was subsequently suspended by his label and dropped from radio stations across the U.S. He went on to apologize for his actions and asked his fans to stop defending him.

“I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this. And I fully accept any penalties I’m facing ...” he said in an Instagram video. “Since that video was taken, I’ve been sober for nine days. It’s not all that long of time, but it’s enough to know the man in that video is not the man that I’m trying to be.”