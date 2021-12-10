Amazon Music’s Rotation and Live Free 999 Foundation have come together to honor Juice WRLD with the first annual Juice WRLD Day, which is taking place at the United Center in Chicago.

Doubling as a celebration of Juice’s life and legacy as well as ushering in the release of his new posthumous album, Fighting Demons, Juice WRLD Day will include a number of surprise performances and appearances from people close to Juice. Those attending the event in person will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise.

Along with being about Juice, this event is also about uplifting the youth who suffer from some of the same challenges that he did. Live Free 99 Foundation is an organization founded by Juice’s mother, Carmella Wallace, that helps support young people with their battles with addiction, anxiety, and depression.

A week after Juice WRLD Day, HBO Max will be releasing the Tommy Oliver-directed documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss which takes a deeper look into the late rapper’s life and his struggles. You can check out the official trailer for the doc here.

Watch the stream for the inaugural Juice WRLD Day on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel here.