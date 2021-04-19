It’s been three years since Jorja Smith dropped her debut album, Lost & Found, but we now have news of a new project, Be Right Back. To mark the official announcement, she’s also dropped off the eight-tracker’s latest single, “Gone”.

The whistful, twinkling new track (which was produced by Grammy-winner Rahki) is the second single to be lifted from the upcoming project, following “Addicted” back in March. Besides that, it’s all originals, including a collab with South London rap hero Shaybo on “Bussdown”.

However, while the world remains keen for a follow-up to Lost & Found, in the accompanying press release, Smith makes it clear this isn’t an album: “It’s called Be Right Back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now. This isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it. If I needed to make these songs, then someone needs to hear them too.”

Speaking on “Gone”, Smith said: “There’s something about being able to write about one thing and for it to mean so many different things to others. I love that this song, well any of my songs really, will be interpreted in different ways, depending on the experiences of the people listening. This one is just me asking why people have to be taken from us.”

Be Right Back is due on May 14. While we wait, press play on “Gone”.