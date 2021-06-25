To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jay-Z’s iconic debut album Reasonable Doubt, he teamed up with Sotheby’s to auction off a NFT with original artwork from Derrick Adams.

Originally released on June 25, 1996, Reasonable Doubt launched Jay’s wildly successful rap career 25 years ago, and the new one-of-one animated artwork repurposes the original. It will be sold on Sotheby’s through a single-lot auction, and it’s the only official event celebrating the album’s landmark anniversary to be authorized by Jay himself.

Titled Heir to the Throne, a reference to the original title of Reasonable Doubt, the auction opens on July 2 at 10 a.m. ET with a starting price of $1,000.

"Over the years Jay has collected and supported my work, and so this collaboration is particularly fulfilling,” said Derrick Adams. “With this NFT project, we jointly embrace the opportunity to further the conversation about how artists of different mediums contribute to a more inclusive society. Jay’s album Reasonable Doubt changed the game 25 years ago, and continues to influence so many of us. It tells the story of someone from Brooklyn occupying the urban space—a place that is as central to my own work as it is to his. My portraits aim to capture the sensibility, optimism and beauty of urban life, and in JAY’s work I’ve found tremendous kinship."