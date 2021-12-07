Following the release of his Two4Two project, LNDN DRGS member Jay Worthy has unveiled the video for his Dâm-Funk collaboration “Moonlight.”

The Compton rapper and California vocalist/producer make for a compelling pairing on the track, which keeps things simple for a distinctively G-funk-inspired collab. The new “Moonlight” video, premiering above, keeps it just as stripped-back, featuring Worthy effortlessly delivering his verses in the dead of night.

“Me and Dâm been working on an album for years now,” Jay told Complex, “but just like when I made Aktive, my first LP with Sean as LNDN DRGS that took years, something this special u gotta handle with care.”

“Moonlight” is taken from Worthy’s Two4Two, which arrived in late October and featured appearances from the likes of Budgie, Mitchy Slick, Lil’ Boss, and Na-Kel Smith. LNDN DRGS, the duo of Jay Worthy and Sean House, dropped their project Burnout 4 late last year. They followed up the project with a video for the Stalley collab “Let Me Know.”

Watch the video for “Moonlight” above and catch the full Two4Two project below.