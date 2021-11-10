In the wake of the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival that left eight people confirmed dead and several others injured, Houston Police Chief Finner corrected his initial statement that one of the guards at the event had been pricked by a foreign needle and drugged.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Finner said at a Wednesday press conference that after locating said guard, he said that he was actually struck in the head during the event and went unconscious, later waking up in the medical tent.

“A lot of narratives right now. A lot of them on social media and even last night,” Finner said during the press conference. “I think that all of us need to be respectful of the families and make sure we follow the facts and the evidence. And that’s what we’re trying to do here in the Houston Police Department. I will tell you one of the narratives was that someone was injecting other people with drugs.”

“His story is not consistent with that,” Finner explained. “He says he was struck in the head, he went unconscious. He said no one injected drugs in him.