Trey Songz has found himself on Foogiano’s bad side.

The Back Home singer raised eyebrows on Saturday when he shared an Instagram photo of a scantily clad Renni Rucci, who is reportedly dating Foogiano as he remains behind bars. Trey posted the picture on his Instagram stories, which immediately sparked speculation he was shooting his shot.

Foogiano, who is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, apparently caught wind of Trey’s post and sent two strongly worded messages from jail. The first was sent in text form: “Slap the shit out you when I get out @treysongz. From The Mayor,” Foogiano warned via Instagram stories. The second was a video that was posted by Foogiano’s team: “Trey, you a bitch. I’m gonna slap the fuck outta you when I catch you, boy,” Foogiano said through a jail phone. “You better have a lot of security with you … I’ll slap the fuck out them, too, with yo old ass. Sangin ass n***a, you ain’t gonna sing when I catch your bitch ass, boy.”

Though Trey has yet to directly respond to Foogiano’s threats, fans are convinced he isn’t taking the warning seriously. Shortly after Foogiano’s team sent the messages, Trey posted another Instagram picture of himself smiling ear to ear. “Picture that,” he wrote in the caption along with the laughing crying emoji.

Foogiano was arrested in Memphis weeks ago after being on the lam in connection to a burglary conviction. He was charged with being a fugitive from justice without a warrant.