This Friday Nipsey Hussle fans can tune in on YouTube to stream a “visual album experience” titled The Marathon from the late Crenshaw rapper.

A preview of the visual project was teased on Instagram via the rapper’s personal account, the Marathon Clothing account (his LA-based brand), and by the animation studio Oki Doki.

“Celebrating the life of an incredible human, the Marathon mixtape, and the first week of #BlackHistoryYear,” the post from Oki Doki reads. The studio was in charge of rendering the visuals on the posthumous release.

Nipsey’s estate first teased the project back in December. From the clips so far, the visual experience seems to eulogize the beloved rapper, who was known not only as a talented artist but a cornerstone of the Crenshaw community.

“In commemoration of this anniversary we’re proud to announce our collaborative effort with @okidoki to bring to life an interactive live visual album experience coming in 2021,” his estate shared in December. “The experience will give viewers [an] intimate look at the era that helped shape this masterpiece. The people, the places, the stories, and more.”

At the end of last year, Nipsey appeared posthumously on J Stone’s new album The Definition of Pain on the tracks “LeBron James” and “Started With Nothin.” J Stone also assured folks that more music from Nipsey was on the way.

"It's so much music this n***a done did, bro. Like you wouldn't even imagine, bro," he said on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. "It's definitely going to be another Nip album."

Fans can watch The Marathon Friday, February 5, at 9 p.m. EST on YouTube.