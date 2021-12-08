Faith Evans is reportedly asking a judge to decline Stevie J’s request for spousal assistance, according to court filings.

As reported by Florida News Times, Evans is seeking to retain “all property acquired before marriage, by gifts, inheritance, or ingenuity, and after the date of separation” along with requesting that the judge deny Stevie J’s request for spousal assistance.

According to the Evans filings, they’ve been officially separated since May 29, 2020, while J’s states October 19, 2021.

Despite Stevie filing for divorce at the top of November, and Evans wanting no spousal assistance from him, they still are very present on each other's social media pages. A picture of the two is the singer's profile picture, and she recently posted a video of the two together last month.

According to The Shade Room, the former couple got into an argument in a leaked video that showed Stevie accusing Evans of cheating on him, despite them being divorced. He apologized to Evans in a video he posted about a week ago.

“I’d like to make this video for my wife,” Stevie explained. “A video was released last week that showed me like talking crazy to my wife, publicly humiliate my wife.”

He continued by saying that Evans didn’t cheat and that he would remain by her side.

Nah, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment. You know how us guys do,” he said. “I’d like to take the time to apologize to you, Faith, and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always.”