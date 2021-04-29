In celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Dumbfoundead has teamed up with Amazon Music to release his latest track “Rent Free.” Premiering above, the song also features Filipino-American artist/producer Jeff Bernat.

The release is part of the streamer’s month-long APAHM program that aims to amplify and honor API voices as well as provide support for #StopAsianHate—a nationwide movement that was sparked by the uptick in anti-Asian hate crimes over the past year. The program will include new original music, live streams, playlists, a new short film, and more.

Stream “Rent Free” featuring Jeff Bernatnow below:

“I appreciate Amazon Music always supporting my vision and it’s great to see them represent the AAPI community,” Dumbfoundead said in a press release. “I couldn’t have found a better time to collaborate on this track with them since breaking up with my girl. She was living ‘rent free’ in my mind and I had to do something about it, ironically she was also a real estate agent.”

Dumfoundead will also co-host Identity 21 alongside Sherry Cola. The event is presented by Amazon Music in collaboration with IMDb, IMDbPro, AEG, Gold House, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, and Transparent Arts. Fans can livestream the 2021 installment at 8 p.m. ET on May 15 via Twitch.tv/AmazonMusic.

Identity 21 will include live performances, panel discussions, and much more from leading figures in the APAHM community: Mike Shinoda, James Reid, Guapdad 4000, ATEEZ, Kalani Peʻa, Taylor Rapp, and Steve Aoki, just to name a few. The event will also benefit PBA’s scholarship programs and the AAPI Community Fund.