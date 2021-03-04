Certified Lover Boy, as studious Drake fans already know, was initially set for a January 2021 release. The album is still slated to drop this year, though no release date has been publicly confirmed. Late Wednesday night, however, Drake announced the impending arrival of new music.

Per the “Summer Games” maestro, we can expect something new to hit streaming services at midnight. In an Instagram post, he appeared to point to this new release being a sequel to his 2018 EP Scary Hours, which—quite notably, given that Certified Lover Boy is still expected this year—was followed mere months later by his fifth studio album Scorpion.

Back in January, just as fans were still expecting CLB to drop at any moment, Drake explained his reason for pushing back the release in an IG Story update.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he said at the time. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Last year, Drake gave fans something to hold them over in the form of the Dark Lane Demo Tapes project, which was supported by the quarantine-friendly video for lead single “Toosie Slide.”

Though there is quite literally nothing to suggest that such a thing is even a remote possibility, here’s to hoping that the new Scary Hours entry and/or the CLB album features a “Summer Games” sequel.

At any rate, here’s how fans are celebrating word of new Drake indeed being imminent: