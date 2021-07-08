DMX’s cause of death has been confirmed in a new report.

On Thursday, Victoria Bekiempis reported for Vulture that DMX died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that resulted in a lack of blood circulation to his brain. The report, which cites a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, added that the cause of death was determined using documentation provided by medical officials and law enforcement authorities. An autopsy was not performed by the medical examiner’s office.

Vulture’s source also said that emergency services were first contacted around 10:03 p.m. on April 2, with paramedics being dispatched one minute later. The source noted that X was “diagnosed brain-dead early on,” explaining that his death “happened immediately because the brain was dead.”

DMX died April 9 at the age of 50. The following month, Exodus—the first posthumous studio album from DMX—was released by Def Jam Recordings. The album, featuring a wide range of collaborators including Jay-Z and Bono, marked X’s first release through Def Jam since his 2003 album Grand Champ.