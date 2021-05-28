DMX’s first posthumous album Exodus is here.

The tracklist features a roster of A-list artists, including The Lox, Swizz Beatz, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Moneybagg Yo, and more. The album, which shares its name with X’s son Exodus Simmons, is the rapper’s first Def Jam release in 18 years, following 2003’s Grand Champ. The artwork was shot by Jonathan Mannion, who captured DMX’s most memorable photographs.

Swizz Beatz revealed news of the album’s impending arrival in mid-May. As X’s long-time collaborator, Swizz recently described the rapper as “different” and “a very philanthropic guy.” Swizz continued, “X never cared about no money. He never cared about no cars, no jewelry. He cared about how you was feeling today. How were you feeling today? He cared about how another person was feeling. That was his currency, was making sure everybody around him was okay.”

Swizz also discussed honoring X’s legacy. “I want to bring it home. I want him to get his number one he deserved. I want him to get his awards he deserved because he never cared about those things,” Swizz said. “He didn’t care, but that don’t mean he didn’t deserve it. I want him to get what [is] deserved. … It’s about him and his family legacy and his legacy. He trusted me with that. So we got to do the right thing.”

X is still the only artist ever to debut at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts for his first five consecutive albums: 1998’s It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood; 1999’s … And Then There Was X, 2001’s The Great Depression, and 2003’s Grand Champ.

Listen to Exodus up top.