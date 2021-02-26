With a turbulent few years firmly in the rear view, watching Digga D flourish has been a big highlight for rap and drill fans over the past year.

We’ve watched the young West London rapper score big hits with tracks like “Woi”, “Chingy” and “Bringing It Back” with AJ Tracey (the latter of which hit the Top 5 in the UK Singles Chart), and now the icing on the cake has arrived as he presents his new mixtape, Made In The Pyrex.

Given how eventful the last couple of years have been for him, Digga D’s got a lot to say and he’s given himself plenty of space on the 13-tracker to get everything off his chest, with M1llionz, AJ, and his CGM teammates Sav’O and ZK making the only guest appearances on the project.

For the most part, Made In The Pyrex is an all-out drill collection and he’s recruited an extensive team new faces and seasoned vets to craft the beats, including M1OnTheBeat, Ghosty, 5ive Beatz, Glvck, Itchy, The Elements, AoD, Ceebeats, Bkay, Scott Styles, Scott Supreme, Lizz MiriBaby, HL8, X10, Cage, Chris Rich, and Trinz. There are, of course, plenty of surprises here. With Lizz MiriBaby, he’s crafted a patois-heavy bashment thumper, while “My Brucky”—produced by Cage—shows off a softer, more melodic side to Rhys Herbert.

A deft balance of giving the fans what they want and keeping them on their toes, there’s plenty to unpack here from Digga D—a superb follow-up to 2019’s Douple Tap Diaries. Hit play on Made In The Pyrex after the jump.