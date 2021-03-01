DaniLeigh became the target of countless trolls following her the controversy of her unreleased song “Yellow Bone,” but now she’s hitting back on Twitter. The rapper and singer, who split from DaBaby recently, engaged with a number of her critics on Twitter on Sunday, particularly with Atlanta rapper Akbar V.

“I want to tell you baby you are not Black,” wrote Akbar in a tweet that DaniLeigh responded to with, “Keep making music I’ll never hear.” The two continued to argue in an extensive back-and-forth, with DaniLeigh stating that she doesn’t want to “be anyone but myself.” She added that she didn’t know who Akbar V is, even as the Atlanta rapper continued to engage in a heated exchange.

“U still not Black,” wrote Akbar V, prompting DaniLeigh to tell her about her recent album Movie. “I got party next door, queen nija, ty dolla, baby, gunna, yella beezy, fivio on it,” she explained. They were eventually able to reach a more amicable position with one another, which saw the conversation more seriously shift to the accusations of colorism that arose after DaniLeigh previewed “Yellow Bone.”

😂😂👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 fasho... keep making music I’ll never hear🤍 — Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) March 1, 2021

Lol I don’t wanna be anyone but myself ... stay in the studio vs being nosy and maybe you will catch one! Have a great day 🤍 — Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) March 1, 2021

“I want u to stop color shaming cause I really wasn’t being funny u started the sing then started with I don’#t give a fuck altitude we are really Black my Black women go threw enough for u to make fun of it,” Akbar said. “I never intended to make fun of anyone,” replied DaniLeigh. “As artist people will take ur words and interpret them how they want … I now know … Yellow Bone is what he want … Wasn’t the right thing to say … But I wasn’t saying it to shame someone … especially they color.”

When asked if she would be willing to apologize for the situation further, she indicated that she wants to move on from the controversy. “I did apologize… and ya’ll feel I don’t care is bc u don’t like me already so I’ll personally give u a sorry,” she said. “But yeah I’m out have a good life.” As for her more non-commital original apology, she clarified that was “how I felt at the moment.”

She also took a moment to highlight how the backlash caused her to reconsider releasing the song, and that she believes she “took accountability” for her actions. DaniLeigh did, however, take issue with people refering to her as “a white girl,” and said she’s Dominican “with a whole bunch of shit in me.” People asked about her parentage, to which she replied, “They are light skin … Just leave it alone bro I ain’t no fucking white girl.”

Check out what she had to say below.