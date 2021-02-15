CyHi the Prynce had a brush with death over the weekend, after someone allegedly shot at his vehicle. The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram Sunday, where he posted some disturbing images of a destroyed car, along with a detailed description of what happened.



“Today is a day about love, but in my city (the city of Atlanta) there’s no love here anymore. a couple nights ago there was an attempt on my life… somebody tried to gun me down on the highway,” he wrote. “I tried everything I could do to lose them, but they were adament about taking me off this earth.”

While CyHi didn’t identify the culprit, he did go into further detail about what happened.



According to him, his attempt to escape caused him to hit a pole, flip his car over, and smash into a tree. The images he posted on IG show his car riddled with bullet holes, some of which he said occurred after the crash.



”They where shooting at me while I was driving and even after my car flipped, hit a pole and crashed into a tree, they came back and shot the car up some more,” he explained. “At this point I don’t know if it was a mistaken identity, a robbery, or associated with something that I did when I was younger but I haven’t been in the streets in over a decade.”



He also addressed the gunmen directly, as well as the city of Atlanta writ large. “I just want to let the people know who were trying to kill me that i am not a bad person. I don’t want revenge, I just want understanding and closure,” he wrote. “So everyone that’s in Atlanta right now, please protect yourself, stay out the way and be careful, because it could all be over in a split second. I understand there’s a lot of beef going on in my city between different crews, that is fueled by the music...but it is time that we all have a sit down and have a peace meeting.”



Many of CyHi’s peers, including Big Sean and Meek Mill, took to his commentx section to express both their shock at the incident and their relief that he’s okay.



”I don’t have all the answers and I definitely don’t have the power to make it stop, but i do feel like somebody gotta step up and say something,” CyHi concluded. “So much love to every artist, label, hustler, and crew in my city pleaseee lets resolve our problems man. We don’t have to kill each other man.