For the past few years, Ibiza mainstay Sonny Fodera has dominated in the very top tier of house music, with regular headline shows and residencies in the US, UK and all over Europe.

Of course, none of this happened by accident—the Solotoko label boss has spent more than a decade tirelessly toiling away, building his reputation with DJ sets and productions that combine the classic soulful sound with an edge that’s adventurous and forward-facing. As festival season hangs in the balance and the clubs remain closed, Fodera’s done what many selectors have been forced to do: from the comfort of his kitchen, he’s been dutifully entertaining fans across the world with regular sets on his social media.

Luckily for us, we were able to get an exclusive mix from the house music maestro, featuring his personal faves, Solotoko alumni and his recent Diplo collab, “Turn Back Time”. Press play below and keep it locked on his Instagram for the next rave.

Tell us a bit about your selections in this mix.

It’s a lot of stuff I’ve been listening to lately and playing on my live streams; some new stuff but also some older edits I’ve been sitting on. But listen out for my edit of DJ Khaled featuring Drake, which is unreleased.

What was the one track you absolutely had to include?

My new single with Diplo, “Turn Back Time”. I’m really hyped about this one. It’s doing really well, so I had to include it and I can’t wait to play this one in front of a crowd. Also, “Wired”—that hasn’t been crowd-tested yet, but it needs to be.

Any tracks that narrowly missed the cut?

Not really; I just played what I was feeling. But I’ve been loving Bicep’s “Apricots” lately, which I’ve played on some of my livestreams, and also Cinthie’s “Just Us” on AUS Music.

What’s the first single or album you ever bought?

First album was Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ One Hot Minute and the first single I ever bought was Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way”.

What’s the last physical record you bought?

Tom Misch’s Beat Tape Volume 2 on vinyl. I’ve been listening to it for ages and I went through this stage around Christmas time where I bought a new record player for the living room, so I bought all my favourite records on vinyl for the first time to build a collection. I love the tracks with Loyle Carner and Jordan Rakei.

What do you want to see happen musically over the next 12 months?

I’m looking at dropping a few more singles and some remixes, and I’m also working on an album. So watch this space!

What trend or scene absolutely needs to die right now?

Plastic cups! Let’s get rid and look at sustainable options for festivals and clubs.

Tracklist:

1. Mark Knight & Rene Amesz – All 4 Love

2. Diplo & Sonny Fodera – Turn back Time

3. Sonickraft & Vanilla Ace – Dangerous

4. Westend – By My Side

5. Westend – Wasup

6. Sonny Fodera & Ella Eyre – Wired (VIP REMIX)

7. Earth N Days – Love Me Better

8. DJ Khaled f/ Drake – Greece (Sonny Fodera Edit)

9. King & Queen (DJ Supa D & Mr Taffa AMA Mix)