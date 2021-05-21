Bubbling Columbus, Ohio rapper, Boog The Bandit, was killed on Thursday evening, the local CBS affiliate reports.

Authorities say that 26-year-old Boog The Bandit—born, Courtney Bruce—was shot during an attempted robbery on the city’s east side. Police believe that Bruce was in the car with another person when the pair was assaulted by a group of men armed with handguns. The suspects shot the car several times, hitting Bruce in the process.

Boog The Bandit was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital. Police were called to investigate her injuries but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Boog The Bandit was generating a buzz in the city, gaining attention with her tracks like “Hot Topic,” “Risky,” and 2021’s “Heart Away.” Bruce’s death is the 75th homicide in Columbus, Ohio. Currently, police have not arrested any suspects connected to Bruce’s murder. They are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.