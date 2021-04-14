Chris Brown has another lawsuit on his hands.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 31-year-old singer is being sued over an alleged dog attack involving two people he hired to clean his home. The plaintiff, Patricia Avila, claims she and her sister were hired to clean Browns’ Tarzana, California, home for $600 a day. She says they were aware that Brown had dogs on the property, but the pets were always placed in another part of the home as they performed their cleaning duties. However, that apparently wasn’t the case on Dec. 12, 2020, when Avila’s sister went to the backyard to empty a vacuum.

The complaint states Avila’s sister was immediately attacked by Brown’s Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka, a giant breed that weighs between 110-220 pounds on average. The dog allegedly jumped on the woman, “ripping 3 to 4 inches of skin off her arm” as well as biting her legs and face.

“The screams were so bad that it cause (Avila) to immediately run outside, where she found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help,” read the lawsuit, as reported by The Blast.

Brown is the one who reportedly called 911 after the attack. The woman was then transported to the hospital, where she remained for several days undergoing multiple surgeries. Avila claims the incident has caused her severe emotional distress, as she suffered from PTSD, anxiety, depression, insomnia, panic attacks, and “extreme sadness for her sister.” She says her condition has become so bad she is now “reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop reliving the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day.”

Avila argues Brown had a legal obligation to protect his workers from unreasonable risk of harm. She claims she “suffered economic damages, including past, present and future loss of wages as well as past, present and future medical expenses in an amount to be determined at trial.” It’s unclear if her sister is also pursuing legal action against Brown.