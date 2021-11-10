Chris Brown is teaming up with SoFlo Snacks for a limited edition breakfast cereal featuring “galactic marshmallow charms and deliciously sweetened oats.”

The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch, which will be available for pre-order starting Thursday.

“11/11 pre order Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch. Finally decided to create my own cereal,” he captioned a picture of the box, which features an illustration of Brown spinning a bowl of cereal on his finger like a basketball.

Priced at $23.99, the collectible box features QR codes that give customers a chance to win various prizes: a video call with Breezy, an autographed box of cereal, free cereal, a SoFlo Snacks gift card, or a gift card to Brown’s Black Pyramid Clothing brand.

“Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch is an experience that is out of this world,” reads the description on the SoFlo Snacks website. “This special collectors edition box is curated by Breezy himself. It includes galactic marshmallow charms and deliciously sweetened oats that pack a crunch. This one-of-a-kind cereal is only available for a limited time.”

Brown isn’t the first rapper to partner with SoFlo Snacks. The brand previously teamed up with Lil Baby, Quavo, Kaash Paige, and Lil Durk, who released his own limited edition cereal DurkiOs last fall.