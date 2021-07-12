Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot shortly after he was released from jail on Saturday night in an ambush.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name was Londre Sylvester, was shot at least 64 times outside Chicago’s Cook County Jail. Following the incident, police discovered 59 shell casings around the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village.

Sylvester was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was pronounced dead there less than an hour later.

A 60-year-old woman that was with KTS Dre was hit in the knee and taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Another woman who was walking around in the area when the gunfire erupted was also shot. The woman’s mouth was grazed by a bullet. She was taken to Mount Sinai and listed as being in good condition.

“It appears Sylvester was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck,” the police report stated.