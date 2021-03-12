Eminem became a trending topic again recently after Gen Z TikTok users highlighted some of his more offensive lyrics in a back-and-forth debate. The rapper has had his fair share of controversies throughout his career, perhaps most notably for lyrics many have deemed misogynistic or homophobic, but Charlamagne tha God thinks any attempt to “cancel” Slim Shady won’t stick regardless of how people feel.

In a recent episode of his podcast Brilliant Idiots, Charlamagne discussed the recent debate around Em’s legacy. “TikTok trying to cancel Eminem,” he mentioned. “I think it’s funny as fuck when kids go back to the eras that they should not be even playing around in. They are just playing old Eminem lyrics and doing what outrage culture does. Trying to build a case against Eminem, But I’m going to tell you why that will never work; That’s Eminem’s whole schtick.”

The debate was further fueled by one particularly embarrassing freestyle, in which a TikTok user rapped about how Eminem can’t be “cancelled.” Lil Nas X also parodied the situation with a deliberately bad freestyle, all with a big grin on his face. “Eminem was the reason we thought we could get away with that type of shit. In the era we grew up, there is a bar," Charlamagne continued. "If your bars are the Howard Sterns and The Stars and the Eminems, Wendy Williams, all these people you hear saying wild shit, what are you supposed to do?"

While it’s debatable if people even want to “cancel” Eminem, especially when there’s people who deserve to be held accountable more than Em, he did make references to such a topic on his track “Tone Deaf.” He rapped, “I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf) / ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me.”

Ultimately the fans of Eminem aren’t going to budge, even if it’s clear that his more provocative lyrics don’t sit well with many listeners. Settle down, no one is planning to take the Marshall Mathers LP away from you. His past material in particular has been highlighted as offensive, although he’s been at the center of controversy as recently as 2018. The rapper faced a lot of backlash when he directed a homophobic slur at Tyler, the Creator, although he later expressed regret for the lyric.