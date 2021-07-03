Following the well-received singles “Pounds & Dollars” with M1llionz and “Double Tap / Mexican Wave”, Jamaican-born, Peckham-raised rapper Cashh is back with his new drop, “Return Of The Man”.

Produced by Deanyboy, the track samples Mark Morrisson’s 1996 gem, “Return Of The Mack”, and with its tropical melodies and dancehall tropes, Cashh uses it as the perfect playground to flex his slick raps. The video, directed by Cashh himself, matches the track’s vibrancy—he kicks back at the local party spot with friends and a sea of dancers, as the Jamaican flag flies high with brief reference to his deportation seven years ago.

Speaking about the new track, Cashh said: “‘Return of The Man’, for me, is the epitome of blind faith. I say this because I wrote and recorded the song while I was still in Jamaica, not knowing when I would actually be returning to the UK. It’s almost as if I wrote my return into existence with the guidance of the most high.”

“Return Of The Man” will appear on Cashh’s Return Of The Immigrant Pt. 1 tape, which is slated to drop some time in August. Press play on the visuals above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.