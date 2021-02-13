Cardi B has managed to get married and have a kid while rising from a VH1 reality star to one of the most well-known artists in the world. Minus some bumps in the road, she seems to have it together, romantically speaking. So, her relationship advice should carry a bit of weight. The “Up” rapper shared her gift-giving advice on Twitter, noting how to strike the perfect balance for a couple. Spoiler alert: don’t go for the flowers.

Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 11, 2021

“Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift,” she wrote. “Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.”

Outside of the requisite “all females are trash” brigade (who didn’t have anyone to get a gift from in the first place), the tweet went over pretty well. Last-minute shoppers and cheapskates alike rejoiced at Cardi’s ingenuity, frugality, resourcefulness. Twitter went wild over the idea of exchanging some nice Kentucky Bluegrass or St. Augustine with their significant others, particularly since handfuls of it are right outside. That’s one less trip in the middle of the ongoing pandemic, after all. And it’s certainly more interesting than the standard dead plants we all pass around on a regular Valentine’s Day.