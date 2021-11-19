It’s not quite the holiday season just yet, but Bryson Tiller decided to make Christmas come a little early with his new project, A Different Christmas, with appearances from Justin Bieber, Tayla Parx, Poo Bear, Kiana Ledé, and his daughter Harley Tiller aka Halo.

Leading up to the project’s release, Tiller shared the tracklist for the 7-song EP to Instagram along with a note thanking his collaborators for helping bring it all together.

“BIG special thank you to all my collaborators on this album.. Kiana, JB, Poo Bear, TAYLA, and my wonderful daughter Harley… you guys are all amazing and it’s an honor to share this moment with you. 🎄Happy Holidays,” Tiller wrote in the caption.

Using a combination of soul samples with his patented trap-like snares, Tiller makes Santa’s sleigh take a detour in the jazz club as he seamlessly croons in and out of each song. Assists from the likes of Justin Bieber and Poo Bear on tracks like “Lonely Christmas” give the project another layer of depth, while soothing songs like “Cold December Interlude” sound like something that could have fit in a regular Tiller project.

In terms of his upcoming album, Tiller also shared another message on Twitter about why he wanted to make the holiday project in between his next LP endeavor.

Get into the holiday spirit early with Bryson Tiller’s new project, A Different Christmas, featuring Justin Bieber, Tayla, Poo Bear, Halo, and Kiana Ledé down below.