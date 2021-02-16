Boosie Badazz is catching heat again for his latest comments.

During an appearance on VladTV, the Baton Rouge artist began discussing Lori Harvey and her so-called “body count.” The host began listing men who have been romantically tied to the model, including celebrities like Trey Songz, Future, Lewis Hamilton, Abou “Bu” Thiam, Diddy, Diddy’s son Justin Combs, and now Michael B. Jordan. Boosie, for some reason, was then asked to share his thoughts on Harvey’s alleged relationship history’ and his response was not great.

“I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this,” the rapper began. “Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals’ but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit, who not housing her, running through her. The last time I went to Diddy’s house, him and Bu was together. They dogs…I know Lori [is] a beautiful woman, but we gotta stop giving the glory to the women. What about the bachelors? … She’s not tied to none of them. What about the Futures? The Trey Songz? Who are really bending through these hoes? … We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori.”

The host went on to say he wouldn’t put Harvey on the top his of list, and pointed out that many of her romantic partners have had “a bunch of bad chicks already.” Boosie said the industry has put the 24-year-old on a pedestal, which made her more desirable to celebrities looking for clout.

“You wouldn’t put her [on your list]. The music has,” he said. “You got to look at the bachelors who hear her on somebody song and be like, ‘Who everybody talking about?’ ‘Watch this, I’m finna go get her.’ You got to give the bachelors some kind of credit.”

power, boosting her reputation. Apparently he thinks only a “simp” like MJB would actually wife her. 🤔 #Clique is he making points or just blowing air here? pic.twitter.com/rwy891VrCQ — ItsOnSite (@ItsOnSiteTV) February 16, 2021

Boosie went on to say he would never marry “a woman like that,” but wouldn’t mind sleeping with her. “I’m just trying to fuck…I just want a beautiful good girl,” he said.

Naturally, social media users began slamming Boosie over his comments, which have been deemed out-of-touch, misogynistic, and hypocritical. You can read some of the reactions below.