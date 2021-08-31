Bonnaroo has just announced it will be canceling this year’s festival due to inclement weather after Hurricane Ida made landfall on its neighboring state of Louisiana.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” the festival began in a series of tweets. “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.”

