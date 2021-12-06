Billie Eilish has shared her latest Happier Than Ever visual.

Fresh off her seven Grammy nominations, the pop star has finally given fans the music video for album standout “Male Fantasy,” featuring scenes from an emotional day Billie spends alone at home.

Eilish called the clip, which she self-directed and edited, “one of my first videos to edit all alone,” and labeled the experience as “a fun task and very very satisfying.”

“’Male Fantasy’ VIDEO OUT NOWWWWWWWW,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. “directing and editing this video was such a joy and the best experience from start to finish. go go go watch it now hope you enjoy.”

Billie is set to host Saturday Night Live and double as musical guest on Dec. 11.

Three of Eilish’s Grammy nods are in the big four categories: Album of the Year for Happier Than Ever, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the title track. She’s also up for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Film, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.

After winning five of the six awards she was nominated for in 2020 and two of the four awards she was up for in 2021, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her take another few home in 2022. If Billie comes out victorious for Record of the Year, it will mark her third consecutive win in the category.