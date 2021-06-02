Billie Eilish has shared the video for “Lost Cause” off her upcoming album Happier Than Ever.

The new track is the fourth released off the album already, following cuts “My Future,” “Therefore I Am” and “Your Power,” which Eilish dropped back in April shortly after announcing her sophomore effort. Happier Than Ever is set for a July release, which makes sense since Billie’s first lines on her new track are all about summer being “in the air right now.” And the visuals surely match that statement.

The self-directed music video for “Lost Cause” finds Billie and a group of her girls lounging around the house, throwing darts and playing Twister. Billie slides over some breezy instrumentation as her and her posse seem to be having a blast, breaking out into group choreo and spraying around silly string as she sings of a jobless man who couldn’t even bring her flowers.

“’Lost Cause’ SONG AND VIDEO OUT NOWWWWWW YEEEEEEEEE 😭,” Billie wrote on Instagram. “we had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this heeheeeeeehee.”

The new single follows the announcement of Billie’s Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, which sold out all across the board for her first leg in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Happier Than Ever, a record that Billie has called her “favorite thing” she’s ever created, arrives on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

“I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one,” Billie wrote about the record back in April. “Hope you feel what I feel.”