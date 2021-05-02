Billie Eilish has completely revamped her look as she gears up to release her next full-length album Happier Than Ever.

For the June cover of British Vogue, the 19-year-old singer ditched her trademark neon green highlights and oversized clothes for blonde hair—which she first revealed on Instagram in mid-March—and form-fitting pieces. “I feel more like a woman, somehow,” she told Vogue of her hair. As for her clothes, she went the way of a “classic, old-timey pin-up” look, the publication writes, where she’s outfitted in a variety of corsets. “I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all,” she said, adding, “Y’know, besides when I’m alone and shit.”

Fans, followers, and haters are used to Eilish dressing in baggy silhouettes that conceal her body. It’s been a sticking point throughout her albeit short career: celebrated for her body positivity but demonized when she wears anything remotely revealing. In fact, back in October, photos of her wearing a snug-fitting vest caused outrage, similar to that one time she was dragged for wearing a tank top during her 2019 tour. “Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me,” she said, also citing her body as the reason she was “depressed” when she was a kid.

In the interview, Eilish revisits the concept of body positivity, which she’s never really claimed is the reason for her past style choices. “‘If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’” she said, anticipating the reaction to her Vogue shoot. “My thing is that I can do whatever I want.”

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, fuck it—if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

She continued, “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and fuck it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin—or not—should not take any respect away from you.”

On April 29, Eilish dropped off her single and video for the album cut “Your Power,” a song that challenges abusers and those who exploit underage kids. The pandemic gave her some time off to make her forthcoming album in her brother Finneas’ new home studio, where she learned to love songwriting once again, and learned to engineer. “I’ve grown so much and gotten so much better in my voice, it’s crazy to think about,” she said. “I think change is one of the best gifts in the world.”

Read Billie Eilish’s entire British Vogue interview here.