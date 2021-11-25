Part-time chef, grime MC, and TV personality Big Zuu is back with visuals for his Jme and Novelist-assisted banger, “Offline”, from his recently released debut album, Navigate.

The three MCs leave no room for error on the Sir Sypro-produced scorcher. First up to bat is Big Zuu, who sounds right at home atop the distorted bass and rolling hi-hats. The ever-prolific Jme is up next—sounding hungrier than ever—whilst Novelist has the honour of closing out the track, which is all about people trolling others online to fuel their warped sense of happiness.

The claymation visuals for “Offline” are also a treat. In the video, we see directors Edem Wornoo and William Child splice the operation with infrared filters over Zuu, Jme and Nov as the clay-made versions of themselves cause an absolute a ruckus.

With a quality album and top-tier creative visuals in the bank, Big Zuu’s star power continues to grow as it deservedly should. Peep the “Offline” visuals above and revisit Navigate down below.