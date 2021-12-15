Ahead of Big Sean’s appearance on Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have shared a preview of their interview with the Detroit rapper.

In a clip posted to Instagram, Big Sean addressed comments made by Kanye West during his Drink Champs interview back in November, where the G.O.O.D. Music founder said that signing Sean was “the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

“I love Kanye, bro,” Sean said. “I love him for the opportunity he gave me, and all these things. But I thought what he said was some bitch ass shit.” Big Sean’s interview airs on Revolt TV on Thursday, with it arriving on YouTube on Saturday.

During his interview last month with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Kanye said, “Let me tell you,” before grabbing a “R.I.P.” headstone prop. “I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.’”

In the teaser above, Big Sean throws the headstone while saying, “Fuck this shit. Fuck what he talking about.”

Kanye also added, “I’m saying that the worst thing I’ve ever done is sign Big Sean.” Ye also took issue with Sean (as well as John Legend) allegedly working against his 2020 presidential bid. “Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats… I don’t rock with neither of them.”

After the interview aired, a fan took to Twitter to defend Sean. “Kanye owes Big Sean $3M and said he’d give Sean his masters too which he never ended up doing, and Sean never complained about either publicly. He’s just too nice,” the tweet read.

Sean responded in a tweet that was quickly removed. “Not 3, more like 6,” the tweet read.