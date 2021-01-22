New music releases are picking up in the back half of the first month of 2021. This week, Rowdy Rebel dropped “Re Route” with Funk Flex, his first major release since being released from prison last year. In honor of his 26th birthday, Joey Badass dropped his smooth single “Let It Breathe.” DJ Scheme and Juice WRLD also formally released the posthumous track, “Buck 50,” while Billie Eilish and ROSALÍA teamed up for their Spanish language collaboration “Lo Vas Olvidar.” This weeks’ list also includes songs from BRS Kash, Duke Deuce, Rich the Kid, Lil Skies, and more.

