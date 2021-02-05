February is off to a good start. Freddie Gibbs and Schoolboy Q linked up on their smooth record new record “Gang Signs.” Cardi B is back with a vibrant and braggadocious track called “Up.” Polo G returned to his Chicago drill roots on “GNF (OKOKOK),” while Lil Durk and Kehlani connected on the seductive and romantic record “Love You Too.” This week’s list also includes new songs from JID, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Jevon, and more.

